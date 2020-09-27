First Alert Weather: Much cooler this week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It may be the first Sunday of fall on the calendar, but this will be the last weekend for a while that resembles mild weather in North Central Wisconsin. Clouds will be mixed with intervals of sunshine today. Breezy with a slight chance of a shower toward evening. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A cold front will roll through the region this evening with a chance of showers in a few spots, otherwise some clouds overnight and cooler. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Rain is possible in the morning on Monday south and east of Stevens Point as a storm system pushes north into lower Michigan, while the rest of the region starts out with clouds. As the day goes on, scattered showers are a good bet across the entire area. It will be cooler with daytime temps only rising into the mid to upper 50s.

Not ideal conditions to doing some leaf raking, but at least not heavy rain in the forecast. (WSAW)

Get used to the cooler conditions, because it will be feeling more like late October in the coming days. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers on Tuesday, while afternoon showers are expected on Wednesday. Highs both day in the mid 50s. Temps tumble for Thursday with considerable clouds and more rounds of showers expected. Highs in the mid 40s. Clouds with some sun on Friday, but still a crisp, cool autumn day with afternoon readings in the mid 40s. Next weekend features clouds with a risk of rain/snow showers next Sunday. Wait, it is only early October, right? Well, with a fairly chilly air mass in place, it could be cold enough for flakes to mix with rain showers, especially in the morning hours next Sunday. Either way, temperatures will only top out close to 50 each day.

Tumbling temperatures will be the theme for this week. (WSAW)

