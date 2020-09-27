Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Much cooler this week

One last mild day for today, then rather cool for the work week with showers possible
Clouds along with some sun today and breezy. Still mild.
Clouds along with some sun today and breezy. Still mild.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It may be the first Sunday of fall on the calendar, but this will be the last weekend for a while that resembles mild weather in North Central Wisconsin. Clouds will be mixed with intervals of sunshine today. Breezy with a slight chance of a shower toward evening. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A cold front will roll through the region this evening with a chance of showers in a few spots, otherwise some clouds overnight and cooler. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Rain is possible in the morning on Monday south and east of Stevens Point as a storm system pushes north into lower Michigan, while the rest of the region starts out with clouds. As the day goes on, scattered showers are a good bet across the entire area. It will be cooler with daytime temps only rising into the mid to upper 50s.

Not ideal conditions to doing some leaf raking, but at least not heavy rain in the forecast.
Not ideal conditions to doing some leaf raking, but at least not heavy rain in the forecast.(WSAW)

Get used to the cooler conditions, because it will be feeling more like late October in the coming days. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers on Tuesday, while afternoon showers are expected on Wednesday. Highs both day in the mid 50s. Temps tumble for Thursday with considerable clouds and more rounds of showers expected. Highs in the mid 40s. Clouds with some sun on Friday, but still a crisp, cool autumn day with afternoon readings in the mid 40s. Next weekend features clouds with a risk of rain/snow showers next Sunday. Wait, it is only early October, right? Well, with a fairly chilly air mass in place, it could be cold enough for flakes to mix with rain showers, especially in the morning hours next Sunday. Either way, temperatures will only top out close to 50 each day.

Tumbling temperatures will be the theme for this week.
Tumbling temperatures will be the theme for this week.(WSAW)

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: One last mild day on Sunday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Severe storms are possible, mainly north of Highway 29 through 11 PM.

National

Tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
|
By WMBF News Staff
A tornado touched down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.

National News

Tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
A tornado touched down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.

Weather

WSAW AM WX 9-25

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:11 AM CDT
WSAW AM WX 9-25

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Cooler temps next week

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:04 AM CDT
|
By Austin Kopnitsky
Temps in the mid to upper 70s today, cooler next week.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Limited warm days left

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A cold front could spark a chance of strong storms in the Northwoods Friday evening.

Weather

First Alert Weather: Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT

Weather

WSAW AM WX 9-24

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:20 AM CDT
WSAW AM WX 9-24

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: One more warm day, showers tomorrow

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Another warm day before showers and storms return tomorrow

VOD Recordings

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT
Wednesday Evening Forecast