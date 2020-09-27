Advertisement

Corn maze brings socially distant fall fun to Wausau

It's the first weekend of fall fun at Willow Springs Garden in Wausau. One volunteer says she's not taking time spent with family for granted.
By Stella Porter
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the first weekend of fall fun at Willow Springs Garden in Wausau. One volunteer says she’s not taking time spent with family for granted.

Families were out Saturday enjoying the first weekend of the corn maze and pumpkin patch at Willow Springs Garden. Parents and grandparents say with school closed in Wausau, getting lost in the outdoors is the perfect cure for cabin fever.

“The kids all took off down the hill to the corn maze before we could even get out of the car,” said Chris Sebeck, who was there with her grandkids.

Sebek’s grandkids were letting out their pent-up energy.

“This is one way for the kids to get energy out of their system, have a great time, there’s a lot of area to walk around here,” she said.

She says time spent outside with other kids is more precious than ever for kids doing virtual school.

“Especially missing friends and peers at school. There are a lot of children here and it’s just good for them to see some other little people for a change,” she said.

While fall fun is mostly socially distant, volunteer Breann Szablewski says Willow Springs is taking steps to keep people safe from COVID-19.

“We eliminated our petting zoo, so there’s no petting zoo this year. We are taking special precautions with the concessions and things like that, sanitizing and using gloves, obviously,” said Szablewski.

With the virus restricting certain activities, she says she’s not taking time outside with her family for granted.

“A lot of times, we take for granted the time we have with our families. We’re not always looking at how much time we have left. I think COVID gave everybody a reality check kind of, and brought us back together,” she said.

The maze runs until October 25th.

For more information, click here.

