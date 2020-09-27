Advertisement

Brewers clinch playoff spot despite losing to the Cardinals 5-2

Milwaukee Brewers logo
Milwaukee Brewers logo(MGN)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The Brewers are heading to the MLB postseason for the third straight year, which is a franchise record. Milwaukee fell to St. Louis 5-2, but the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants both lost to help the Brewers clinch.

Both the Brewers and Giants finished the season 29-31, but Milwaukee held the intradivisional record tiebreaker to clinch the 8th seed.

Milwaukee will head to the playoffs without going above .500 the entire season. The Brewers and Houston Astros (29-31) are the first two teams ever to make the MLB playoffs with a losing record.

The Brewers will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.

