Biden for President to host virtual ‘Beers, Brats and Ballots’ event Sunday afternoon

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - At 3:00 Sunday afternoon, Biden for President Wisconsin will be hosting a virtual “Beers, Brats, and Ballots” Get Out The Vote Rally.

Participating in the virtual event will be singer/songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Shannon Allen, NBA Hall of Fame player and former Milwaukee Buck Ray Allen, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, as well as additional Wisconsin leaders.

According to a press release, event participants will celebrate Oktoberfest, a Wisconsin tradition, virtually to discuss what’s at stake in this year’s election.

Wisconsin leaders will highlight all the ways voters can vote in this election, including dropping off their ballots at official drop box locations or voting by mail.

