Appellate court halts Wisconsin ballot-counting extension

FILE - This May 26, 2020, file photo shows an Official Democratic General Primary mail-in ballot and secrecy envelope, for the Pennsylvania primary in Pittsburgh. Amid the global pandemic, more people than ever are expected to bypass their polling place and cast absentee ballots for the first time. Voters marking ballots from home could lead to an increase in the kinds of mistakes that typically would be caught by a scanner or election worker at the polls.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Todd Richmond
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal appeals court has temporarily halted a six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin.

The decision Sunday by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is a momentary victory for Republicans and President Donald Trump in the key presidential battleground state. As it stands, ballots will now be due by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

A lower court judge had sided with Democrats and their allies to extend the deadline until Nov. 9. Democrats sought more time as a way to help deal with an expected historic high number of absentee ballots.

Sunday’s action puts Conley’s order on hold until the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals or U.S. Supreme Court issues any further action.

