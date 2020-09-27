Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for Maryland child

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for 9-month-old Brady Eliza Sellers.
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(Gray News) – An Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning for a 9-month-old Maryland girl.

Brady Eliza Sellers is believed to be with 35-year-old Keith Randall Kyle. The two were last seen in Grantsville, Maryland.

Brady is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes, and should only be wearing a diaper.

Kyle should be driving a blue Mazda with the Maryland tag 9ED0360.

Authorities warn not to take action, but to call #77 or 911 if they are seen.

