2,217 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, no new deaths

Wisconsin COVID-19 map for Sept. 27, 2020.
Wisconsin COVID-19 map for Sept. 27, 2020.(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The DHS has reported 2,217 new cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin for Sunday.

5,806 tests came back negative, with the percent positive 7-day average now at 17.9%.

Currently, DHS lists 95,513 cases as recovered while 19,050 cases are listed as active in the state.

No new deaths were reported, the death toll staying at 1,281. That is 1.1% of all cases recorded in the state.

Central Wisconsin COVID-19 map for September 27, 2020.
Central Wisconsin COVID-19 map for September 27, 2020.(WSAW)

In central Wisconsin, the region saw the second highest total of new cases recorded in a single day with 367.

73 new cases were confirmed in Shawano County with 68 in Marathon county, 36 in Portage County and 34 in Wood County.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

