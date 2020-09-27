2,217 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, no new deaths

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The DHS has reported 2,217 new cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin for Sunday.

5,806 tests came back negative, with the percent positive 7-day average now at 17.9%.

Currently, DHS lists 95,513 cases as recovered while 19,050 cases are listed as active in the state.

No new deaths were reported, the death toll staying at 1,281. That is 1.1% of all cases recorded in the state.

Central Wisconsin COVID-19 map for September 27, 2020. (WSAW)

In central Wisconsin, the region saw the second highest total of new cases recorded in a single day with 367.

73 new cases were confirmed in Shawano County with 68 in Marathon county, 36 in Portage County and 34 in Wood County.

