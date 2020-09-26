Advertisement

Wisconsin sets new record in 1-day positive test results at 2,817

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise(test)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 26, 2020
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 2,817 positive COVID-19 cases. That is the highest one-day total since testing began in February.

DHS reports 22.4% of all tests processed in the last 24 hours were positive. The state has 18,252 active cases. However, with the increase in positive active cases, the state’s percentage of fatal cases is now 1.1%

To date, 94,094 have recovered from COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

Seven more deaths were reported; bringing the state’s total to 1,281.

All of this data, and more information is available on the DHS website.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

