Wisconsin senators react to president’s Supreme Court pick

(WSAW) - Wisconsin’s two senators are reacting to President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

If confirmed by the senate, Judge Barrett will fill the seat left vacant after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) issued a statement saying, “Less than three years ago, Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed on a bipartisan basis as a judge on the Federal 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. I was pleased to vote for her then, and I expect to support her confirmation as a justice on the Supreme Court.”

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) also released a statement regarding the nomination of Judge Barrett, saying she will not vote to confirm the judge. She said in part, “[President Trump] has nominated an activist judge to do what he wants... I will not vote for a nominee to a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court until after the American people have voted and our next President and new Senate have taken office.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.