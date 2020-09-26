Advertisement

Wisconsin senators react to president’s Supreme Court pick

President Trump announces Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court.
President Trump announces Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - Wisconsin’s two senators are reacting to President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

If confirmed by the senate, Judge Barrett will fill the seat left vacant after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) issued a statement saying, “Less than three years ago, Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed on a bipartisan basis as a judge on the Federal 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. I was pleased to vote for her then, and I expect to support her confirmation as a justice on the Supreme Court.”

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) also released a statement regarding the nomination of Judge Barrett, saying she will not vote to confirm the judge. She said in part, “[President Trump] has nominated an activist judge to do what he wants... I will not vote for a nominee to a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court until after the American people have voted and our next President and new Senate have taken office.”

To read more about Judge Barrett, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather Day through late this evening

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Severe storms are possible, mainly north of Highway 29 through 11 PM.

News

Memorial 5K held in Wausau to support Claire Hornby and St. Jude’s

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
A memorial 5K was held at Alexander Airport Park Saturday to support the Hornby family and St. Jude’s hospital.

News

Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday, capping a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary that will resonate for a generation and that he hopes will provide a needed boost to his reelection effort.

News

Wausau car crashes into home

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
A car appears to have crashed into a house on Wausau’s west side Saturday afternoon. The crash was on North First Street and West Union Avenue.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin sets new record in 1-day positive test results at 2,817

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 2,817 positive COVID-19 cases. That is the highest one-day total since testing began in February.

News

How Trump, Biden are preparing for first presidential debate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
For some, the debates represent the most important moments in the 2020 campaign’s closing days, a rare opportunity for millions of voters to compare the candidates' policies and personalities side-by-side on prime-time television.

News

Adams-Friendship closes middle school for two weeks due to positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
The Adams-Friendship Area School District has closed their middle school for two weeks due to a “spike” in COVID-19 cases, according to a post on their website.

News

Wausau’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises more than $25,000

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s organized by the Alzheimer’s Association was held in Wausau Saturday, and is projected to raise more than 25-thousand dollars.

News

How to know if your business qualifies for PPP loan forgiveness

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
The Payroll Protection Program loan kept many businesses afloat, and countless jobs saved. But now that is it time to repay that loan, the Better Business Bureau is issuing guidance on how to know if your business qualifies for loan forgiveness.

News

Pick ‘n Save Wausau to offer curbside flu shot clinic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Pick 'n Save on Bridge Street in Wausau will offer curbside flu shot on Tuesday, Sept. 29.