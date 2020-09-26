West, East volleyball teams turn to social media for annual “Pink Ribbon Volley’ fundraiser

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Girls volleyball teams from Wausau East and Wausau West High schools are participating in their annual fundraiser to benefit local breast cancer research, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s going to look at little different this year.

For the past 12 years, the rivalry has brought fans out to games to bid on raffle baskets for the cause. This year, the teams are turning to social media and using an online giving campaign, in hopes of making a difference for the "Pink Ribbon Volley', previously known as ‘Volley for the Cure’.

“We weren’t able to go fundraising as a team. We weren’t able to go, physically into the businesses, so it’s a lot harder for us to fundraise this year in general,” said Wausau East Senior Chelsie Lambrecht.

“Us, as players, still wanted to support the cause and be able to have the game, instead of it just being an East-West rivalry. We really wanted to involve the charity and involve the cause, and be able to do something to make a difference in the community,” said Wausau East Junior Makenzi Gale.

In addition to the new name for the event, K-Tech Charities is the new sponsoring organization and will help assure the funds raised are used in the central Wisconsin region.

The games are scheduled for Saturday start at 9 a.m. at the Wausau East and Wausau West High School gyms.

If you would like to help the teams with this event, there are multiple ways you can send your donations. Donations can be directly sent to K-Tech Charities, c/o Pink Ribbon Volley, PO Box 289, Weston, WI 54476. Or make a donation online by visiting the K-Tech Charities Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.