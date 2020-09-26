Advertisement

West, East volleyball teams turn to social media for annual “Pink Ribbon Volley’ fundraiser

Pink Ribbon Volley fundraiser
Pink Ribbon Volley fundraiser(WSAW)
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Girls volleyball teams from Wausau East and Wausau West High schools are participating in their annual fundraiser to benefit local breast cancer research, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s going to look at little different this year.

For the past 12 years, the rivalry has brought fans out to games to bid on raffle baskets for the cause. This year, the teams are turning to social media and using an online giving campaign, in hopes of making a difference for the "Pink Ribbon Volley', previously known as ‘Volley for the Cure’.

“We weren’t able to go fundraising as a team. We weren’t able to go, physically into the businesses, so it’s a lot harder for us to fundraise this year in general,” said Wausau East Senior Chelsie Lambrecht.

“Us, as players, still wanted to support the cause and be able to have the game, instead of it just being an East-West rivalry. We really wanted to involve the charity and involve the cause, and be able to do something to make a difference in the community,” said Wausau East Junior Makenzi Gale.

In addition to the new name for the event, K-Tech Charities is the new sponsoring organization and will help assure the funds raised are used in the central Wisconsin region.

The games are scheduled for Saturday start at 9 a.m. at the Wausau East and Wausau West High School gyms.

If you would like to help the teams with this event, there are multiple ways you can send your donations. Donations can be directly sent to K-Tech Charities, c/o Pink Ribbon Volley, PO Box 289, Weston, WI 54476. Or make a donation online by visiting the K-Tech Charities Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ancestors beneath our feet

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

UWSP remembers Native American ancestors who died from disease where campus is located

Updated: 1 hours ago
Group is working to raise funds to erect a memorial statue at the site

News

Gold Star Mothers Memorial Statue to be unveiled Sunday in Rothschild

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Gold Star Mothers Statue at Veterans Memorial Park in Rothschild will be unveiled Sunday, Sept. 27th, which is Gold Star Mother’s Day.

News

Merrill School Board approves plan to restructure schools, close Jefferson Elementary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Merrill Area Public School board voted Thursday night to restructure the district’s educational facilities.

Latest News

News

Wausau West, East volleyball teams hold "Pink Ribbon Volley" social campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago
Game will be played Saturday morning with no fans due to the pandemic

News

Clark Co. farm back to full operation one year after tornado hit

Updated: 4 hours ago
EF-0 tornado collapsed 10 structures on the Nigon-View Dairy Farm

News

First Alert Weather: Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Older voters likely the deciding factor in elections in Wisconsin

Updated: 4 hours ago
Health, social security, safety are among the key issues older voters care about

News

Waterfowl hunting season begins Saturday in Wisconsin

Updated: 4 hours ago
Hunters are urged to check rules before heading out to hunt

News

Pandemic affecting youth sports, putting a strain on budgets

Updated: 5 hours ago
Delayed, canceled sports and increased safety measures are costing school sports teams more