Wausau’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises more than 25,000 dollars

The symbolic promise garden displayed outside the Marathon County Courthouse. The event is projected to raise over 25,000 dollars. (Courtesy: Alzheimer's Association)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s organized by the Alzheimer’s Association was held in Wausau Saturday, and is projected to raise more than 25-thousand dollars.

The event looked different this year, with small groups and individuals all across Wausau instead of a large public gathering.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s plays a critical role in advancing our mission in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said David Grams, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter. “Even though COVID-19 changed how we walked this year, the Wisconsin community came out in full force with overwhelming participation on our local streets and neighborhoods. We thank everyone for their unrelenting dedication to helping us end Alzheimer’s.”

Donations can still be made through December 31 at their website. The money will go towards funding research and local services in Wausau, including support groups, education, information, among many other services.

