Car crashes into home in Wausau, no residents injured

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A car crashed into a house on Wausau’s west side Saturday afternoon. The crash was on North First Avenue and West Union Avenue.

The owner tells Newschannel 7 no one inside the home was injured. Scott Merriam has owned the house with his wife for 4 years, but says his family’s history with the house go back even further. He says the scene could have been much worse. The children of the family who rents the home are usually playing outside on the porch where the car hit, Merriam says.

“Our hearts were racing for the family," he says of the moment police called to tell him what happened.

"It’s a great family that lives here, and they have to find somewhere else to live right now, so as a landlord that’s hard,” he said, becoming emotional.

The family is now without a place to stay, and Merriam says they are in touch with the Red Cross.

The house was partially taken off its foundation in the crash, and Merriam and his wife worry they will have to tear some or all of it down.

“This is going to be a very long rebuilding process for the family who lives here and for us... this is not what we got into this business for,” he said.

Newschannel 7 has reached out to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office for more information about what led to the crash.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.