The Hilight Zone Week 1

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -High school football in Wisconsin made its return on Friday. Below are scores throughout the state.

Amherst 42, Weyauwega-Fremont 14

Baldwin-Woodville 34, Prescott 13

Baraboo 21, Sauk Prairie 3

Bloomer 34, St. Croix Falls 28, OT

Bowler/Gresham 52, Tri-County 8

Boyceville 34, Colfax 0

Brillion 6, New Holstein 3

Burlington 43, Delavan-Darien 8

Cambria-Friesland 56, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 0

Cambridge 45, Pardeeville 24

Catholic Memorial 21, Wauwatosa West 19

Cedar Grove-Belgium 42, Ozaukee 0

Cedarburg 49, Slinger 13

Chilton 46, Roncalli 6

Colby 54, Thorp 6

Coleman 28, Oconto Falls 6

Cumberland 56, Cameron 6

D.C. Everest 41, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0

Darlington 34, River Valley 21

Durand 35, Neillsville/Granton 20

Edgar 37, Athens 8

Edgewood 17, Watertown 14

Ellsworth 28, Osceola 12

Franklin 24, Kenosha Bradford 21

Freedom 48, Winneconne 14

Germantown 27, Hamilton 21

Gilman, Md. 53, Bruce 0

Grafton 33, New Berlin Eisenhower 7

Grantsburg 42, Webster 0

Hartford Union 27, Nicolet 12

Highland 35, Altoona 6

Hilbert 26, Manitowoc Lutheran 14

Homestead 28, West Bend West 7

Hortonville 43, West De Pere 39

Howards Grove 6, Random Lake 0

Hudson 30, Menomonie 23

Hurley 39, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 6

Iola-Scandinavia 45, Wild Rose 0

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 35, Catholic Central 6

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 50, Kiel 42

Lake Country Lutheran 61, Saint Francis 7

Lake Mills 30, Watertown Luther Prep 0

Lakeside Lutheran 34, Racine St. Catherine’s 6

Lancaster 10, Richland Center 7, 2OT

Little Chute 28, Fox Valley Lutheran 13

Luck 44, Frederic 20

Luther 43, Boscobel 0

Luxemburg-Casco 41, Waupaca 15

Manawa 28, Shiocton 2

Martin Luther 61, Shoreland Lutheran 6

Mauston 48, Viroqua 6

McDonell Central 46, Lincoln 20

Medford Area 52, Hayward 7

Menominee, Mich. 42, Marinette 8

Menomonee Falls 21, Brookfield Central 20

Merrill 20, Ashland 14

Mineral Point 47, Dodgeville 12

Mishicot 32, Oconto 6

Mondovi 48, Osseo-Fairchild 20

Mosinee 25, Lakeland 16

Mukwonago 26, Waukesha North 14

Muskego 32, Arrowhead 24

New Berlin West 19, Port Washington 6

New Richmond 28, Rice Lake 27

Northern Elite 30, Crandon 16

Northwestern 62, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Oak Creek 13, Kenosha Indian Trail 0

Oconomowoc 28, Waukesha South 16

Pewaukee 47, Wauwatosa East 6

Plymouth 14, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 12

Portage 13, Reedsburg Area 7

Prairie du Chien 14, Platteville 10

Racine Lutheran 53, Kenosha Christian Life 0

Randolph 48, Johnson Creek 6

Reedsville 26, Oostburg 21

Regis 28, Elk Mound 6

Rhinelander 21, Antigo 18

River Falls 23, Chippewa Falls 8

River Ridge 42, Iowa-Grant 0

Saint Croix Central 56, Amery 14

Shawano 27, Seymour 0

Southern Door 44, Clintonville 7

Spencer/Columbus Catholic 27, Nekoosa 8

Spooner 20, Barron 6

St. John’s NW Military Academy 26, Fall River 7

Stanley-Boyd 65, Fall Creek 6

Stratford 35, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6

Turtle Lake 20, Cadott 15

Two Rivers 39, Valders 13

Waterford 42, Elkhorn Area 41

Waterloo 19, Palmyra-Eagle 18

Wausau West 48, Wausau East 3

Wausaukee 34, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 18

West De Pere 39, Hortonville 36

Westosha Central 41, Badger 39

Whitefish Bay 34, West Bend East 6

Wisconsin Dells 36, Westfield Area 8

Wrightstown 42, Denmark 6

Xavier 41, New London 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Abbotsford vs. Auburndale, ccd.

Adams-Friendship vs. Poynette, ccd.

Almond-Bancroft vs. Loyal, ccd.

Big Foot vs. Horicon/Hustisford, ccd.

Blair-Taylor vs. Melrose-Mindoro, ccd.

Bonduel vs. Kewaunee, ccd.

Cochrane-Fountain City vs. Independence/Gilmanton, ccd.

Denmark vs. Menomonie, ccd.

Eleva-Strum vs. Alma/Pepin, ccd.

Eleva-Strum vs. Neillsville/Granton, ccd.

Flambeau vs. Ladysmith, ccd.

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. Altoona, ccd.

Grafton vs. Whitnall, ccd.

Lake Mills vs. Turner, ccd.

Marshall vs. Dodgeland, ccd.

Montello/Princeton/Green Lake vs. Wautoma, ccd.

Oakfield vs. Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah, ccd.

Pecatonica/Argyle vs. Benton/Scales Mound, ccd.

Pius XI Catholic vs. New Berlin Eisenhower, ccd.

Rib Lake/Prentice vs. Unity, ccd.

Watertown Luther Prep vs. Columbus, ccd.

Waukesha West vs. Kettle Moraine, ccd.

Westby vs. Onalaska, ccd.

Wilmot Union vs. Union Grove, ccd.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.