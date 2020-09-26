Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at Tenth Street Park in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Health Department is investigating a COVID exposure at Tenth Street Park in Wausau.

According to the press release, a young person was playing basketball with several other youth on September 18. It was reported the games were active for six hours.

One participating member tested positive to COVID, and no prevention measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 were used, according to the Marathon County Health Department.

“This type of gathering; including many people, over a long period of time, not using prevention measures; is contributing to the dramatic increases in cases being seen in our area” stated Judy Burrows, Public Information Officer, Marathon County Health Department. “This is the kind of activity that contributes to community spread.”

The Marathon County Health Department is asking people who participated in the event to monitor for symptoms, and to get tested if symptoms are present.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.