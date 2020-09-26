Advertisement

Pick ‘n Save Wausau to offer curbside flu shot clinic

Health officials in Illinois are stressing the importance of getting a flu shot amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health officials in Illinois are stressing the importance of getting a flu shot amid the COVID-19 pandemic.(MGN Image)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Pick 'n Save on Bridge Street in Wausau will offer curbside flu shot on Tuesday, Sept. 29. It will be from 8:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. at Pick 'n Save located at 205 Central Bridge Street.

Customers need to visit www.picknsave.com/flu  to schedule an appointment. Walk-ups are also welcome, but appointments are preferred to help everyone get vaccinated quickly.

Pick 'n Save in-store pharmacies also offer flu shots every day at all times

