Pick ‘n Save Wausau to offer curbside flu shot clinic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Pick 'n Save on Bridge Street in Wausau will offer curbside flu shot on Tuesday, Sept. 29. It will be from 8:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. at Pick 'n Save located at 205 Central Bridge Street.

Customers need to visit www.picknsave.com/flu to schedule an appointment. Walk-ups are also welcome, but appointments are preferred to help everyone get vaccinated quickly.

Pick 'n Save in-store pharmacies also offer flu shots every day at all times

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.