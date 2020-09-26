Merrill School Board approves plan to restructure schools, close Jefferson Elementary

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Area Public School board voted Thursday night to restructure the district’s educational facilities.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Sample said the motion would have Jefferson Elementary School closed at the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Washington Elementary and Kate Goodrich would house the K through 4th-grade students from that school.

The plan also calls for one middle school facility and one high school facility.

The board plans to form a committee with representatives from Kindergarten through fourth grade, including parents, to provide input on how to reconfigure the grade structure for the 2021-2022 school year.

A recommendation for what the proposed grade configuration will look like will be presented at the November 18 school board meeting.

The reconfiguration plan will require five to seven teacher positions to be eliminated, as well as a potential secretary, custodian, aid, specialist, and administrator.

The letter went on to say that the positions that need to be eliminated are not tied to the Jefferson building.

It’s unclear at this time what will happen to the Jefferson building. The letter noted that it could be sold or repurposed.

Maple Grove Elementary will not be affected by this plan.

