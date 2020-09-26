Memorial 5K held in Wausau to support Claire Hornby and St. Jude’s

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A memorial 5K was held at Alexander Airport Park Saturday to support the Hornby family and St. Jude’s hospital.

“The impact that one little girl had on the community, the neighborhood, her classmates,” Corissa Seefeldt, an organizer of the event and parent of a child who was friends with Claire, said.

It was to help continue the legacy Claire Hornby, who died two weeks ago after a year-long battle with a rare brain tumor.

“I think things like this make people remember Claire and the impact that she had on all these different people,” Brynnley Seefedlt, close friend of Claire, said.

Trace’s of Claire’s legacy were all over the event. The path was her favorite path in the neighborhood, and the shirt’s worn with “Claire’s Crew” on the back were teal, her favorite color.

“Claire’s Legacy is a legacy of light and love and I think the community is grabbing that and take that into their hearts,” Kristin Hornby, Claire’s mother, said.

The organizers are parents of children who knew Claire so well.

“Our neighborhood is actually quite the tight knit community. So to hear that one of our own was hurting and needed help, we all wanted to be there to support them,” Cassie Cerny, an organizer of the 5K, said.

And to see the community grab ahold of Claire’s Legacy makes Kristin happy.

“We’re just grateful to see her legacy live on,” Kristin said.

And the community is going to continue doing it every year, with next year’s September 18 date already marked down.

“With our kids all being part of Claire’s Class, it takes it really close to home so. We just want to do everything we can to help them,” Cerny said emotionally.

They raised over 4,500 dollars for St. Jude’s Hospitals as of Saturday Afternoon, and they are still taking donations.

You can go to this link to donate directly.

