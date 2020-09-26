Advertisement

Gold Star Mothers Memorial Statue to be unveiled Sunday in Rothschild


The Gold Star Mother's statue will be unveiled at Veterans Memorial Park on Sept. 27(WSAW)
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Gold Star Mothers Statue at Veterans Memorial Park in Rothschild will be unveiled Sunday, Sept. 27th, which is Gold Star Mother’s Day.

Back in April, funding for the statue was secured from American Gold Star Mothers.

The bronze statue depicts the moment a gold star mother receives word that her child has fallen while serving our country.

The statue will be the only one in the entire state of Wisconsin and just one of two in the Midwest.

