Breaking Down the Presidential Candidates on the Wisconsin Ballot

All five candidates for president on the Wisconsin ballot
By Dana Munro
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As Wisconsinites gear up for the election there may be some names on the ballot less recognizable than Trump and Biden. Jo Jorgensen, Brian Carroll and Don Blankenship are all options voters have if they don’t want to vote for a major party candidate.

The Jo Jorgensen campaign says the Libertarian candidate stands for smaller government and creating a more efficient, less costly healthcare system to battle COVID-19.

The Brian Carroll campaign says the American Solidarity Party candidate is pro-life and committed to guaranteeing universal health care.

The Don Blankenship campaign says the constitution party candidate opposes American participation in world government, including the United Nations and opposes all bans on guns.

Though the Trump campaign hasn’t laid out a second term agenda yet, the president says he prides himself on enforcing anti-immigration laws, creating jobs and promoting fair and equal trade.

