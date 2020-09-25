Youth athletic programs grappling with drastically reduced budgets

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sports are a crucial positive outlet for kids, but the financial toll of the coronavirus pandemic has many youth athletics programs grappling with drastically reduced budgets and increased expenses stemming from new safety regulations. This means millions of kids will be on the sidelines and potentially facing new physical and social challenges stemming from isolation and inactivity, and financially strapped athletic programs will need funding for new protective gear, as well as guidance on enhanced safety protocols.

To support student athletes and the sports they love, The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation is teaming up with longtime Shaquille O’Neal partner Icy Hot to launch Get Game Ready, an initiative to help high school athletics programs.

On Friday, Tory Lindley, President of the National Athletic Trainers Association, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk more about how the pandemic has affected youth athletics and what’s happening with school sports this year, given that many schools are going virtual. He also discussed what schools can do to get ready when they resume sports and things parents of young athletes should keep in mind.

