Advertisement

Wisconsinites 50 and older likely to be the deciding factor in the 2020 election

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - You can tell by the number of presidential campaign stops in Wisconsin, we’re going to play a huge roll in this year’s election as a battleground state. Wisconsinites know there are some big concerns for them that are riding on this election -- especially when the politics are inseparable from the coronavirus pandemic. But there’s one age group in particular that could determine who will be next to lead our country.

Voters age 50 and older make up the majority of voters here in Wisconsin. That’s why Lisa Lamkins from AARP Wisconsin says their vote is crucial in the battleground state.

“We really think the older voters who are going to be the ones to decide this election, particulary those age 65+. And they have really big concerns about the coronavirus,” Lamkins said.

That means a majority of older voters will not go to the polls on election day. Instead they’re going to vote early or by absentee.

“53% of all 50+ voters in Wisconsin are worried about catching the virus,” Lamkins added.

Of those in that age bracket -- 45% will vote in person. Compare that to 73% last year.

Lamkins said things like their health and financial security are some key issues that are most important to the older population in Wisconsin.

“Voters in Wisconsin want to make sure that social security is protected, that Medicare is strengthened and we lower the outrageous prescription drug prices that people are still struggling with.”

That means a majority of those 50 and older are likely to vote for someone who won’t cut social security benefits -- an issue that stretches across party lines.

“We know these issues for older voters are much more likely to unite us than divide us. And if the candidate wants to get the vote of that group, they really should be addressing those issues.”

In Wisconsin there are three ways you can vote. One is by absentee, another is early voting, and of course you can still vote in person. Lamkins said if you are voting absentee, you should request your ballots as soon as possible. Along with your signature, you’ll also need a witness to sign it and include their address.

Early voting begins October 20. That means you go to your local clerk’s office to fill out your ballot.

And if you are headed to the polls, make sure you double check that your regular polling place is still open.

Finally keep in mind that October 14 is the last day to register by mail or online. Of course you are also able to register at your polling place on election day.

There are many resources available to help with registration, polling places and more. Visit www.MyVote.wi.gov www.aarp.org/WIvotes and www.aarp.org/election2020 to learn more information.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Absentee ballots among mail found along Outagamie County highway

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Three trays of mail were found on the side of the highway and in a ditch in Greenville.

Politics

President Trump supporters respond to Mosinee speech

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:37 AM CDT
|
By Emerson Lehmann
President Trump’s visit to Mosinee on Thursday was the fifth time an active President visited central Wisconsin, the second trip for President Trump to the region.

News

Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren interviews President Trump

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT
Gray Television’s primetime election special, “Full Court Press: Election Countdown” hosted by Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren, includes interviews with President Donald Trump and former Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Politics

Wis. democrats hold virtual panel events as Pres. Trump visits Mosinee

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT
|
By Emily Davies
Democrats around the Wisconsin held virtual panels ahead of Pres. Trump's visit to Mosinee, focusing on various topics, all criticizing the Trump Administration’s handling of each topic and hope for a better future in the Biden campaign.

Latest News

Politics

Vendors travel the state selling Trump 2020 merchandise

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By Emerson Lehmann
As many supporters of President Trump flock to central Wisconsin for the President’s campaign rally, set to take place at 8:00 Thursday at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee, vendors are also in the area making a living selling Trump 2020 merchandise.

Politics

Wausau Safe Elections Task Force confirms drive-thru voting option

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT
|
By Emerson Lehmann
The City of Wausau will offer an early, drive-thru voting option for registered voters on October 23 from 3 pm to 7 pm and October 24 from 8 am to 3 pm.

Local

Marathon County prepares for another presidential visit from Donald Trump

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
|
By Emily Davies
Numerous agencies, organizations, and companies in Marathon County are preparing for President Donald Trump to campaign in Mosinee Thursday night.

News

Pres. Trump will make campaign stop in Mosinee Friday

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT
|
By Ashley Hommer
President Donald Trump is planning a campaign stop in Mosinee on September 18th.

News

Pence talks national security in Janesville; Trump flies to Mosinee Thursday

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The Republican ticket bookends the work week with visits on Monday and Friday.

News

Sen. Johnson says Trump deserves multiple Nobel Peace prizes

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT
The Republican senator from Wisconsin says that President Trump deserves to win more than one Nobel Peace Prize for his “leadership” and “brilliant negotiating strategy” in foreign diplomacy and reaching peace agreements.