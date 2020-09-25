Wisconsinites 50 and older likely to be the deciding factor in the 2020 election

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - You can tell by the number of presidential campaign stops in Wisconsin, we’re going to play a huge roll in this year’s election as a battleground state. Wisconsinites know there are some big concerns for them that are riding on this election -- especially when the politics are inseparable from the coronavirus pandemic. But there’s one age group in particular that could determine who will be next to lead our country.

Voters age 50 and older make up the majority of voters here in Wisconsin. That’s why Lisa Lamkins from AARP Wisconsin says their vote is crucial in the battleground state.

“We really think the older voters who are going to be the ones to decide this election, particulary those age 65+. And they have really big concerns about the coronavirus,” Lamkins said.

That means a majority of older voters will not go to the polls on election day. Instead they’re going to vote early or by absentee.

“53% of all 50+ voters in Wisconsin are worried about catching the virus,” Lamkins added.

Of those in that age bracket -- 45% will vote in person. Compare that to 73% last year.

Lamkins said things like their health and financial security are some key issues that are most important to the older population in Wisconsin.

“Voters in Wisconsin want to make sure that social security is protected, that Medicare is strengthened and we lower the outrageous prescription drug prices that people are still struggling with.”

That means a majority of those 50 and older are likely to vote for someone who won’t cut social security benefits -- an issue that stretches across party lines.

“We know these issues for older voters are much more likely to unite us than divide us. And if the candidate wants to get the vote of that group, they really should be addressing those issues.”

In Wisconsin there are three ways you can vote. One is by absentee, another is early voting, and of course you can still vote in person. Lamkins said if you are voting absentee, you should request your ballots as soon as possible. Along with your signature, you’ll also need a witness to sign it and include their address.

Early voting begins October 20. That means you go to your local clerk’s office to fill out your ballot.

And if you are headed to the polls, make sure you double check that your regular polling place is still open.

Finally keep in mind that October 14 is the last day to register by mail or online. Of course you are also able to register at your polling place on election day.

There are many resources available to help with registration, polling places and more. Visit www.MyVote.wi.gov www.aarp.org/WIvotes and www.aarp.org/election2020 to learn more information.

