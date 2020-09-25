University of Wisconsin- Madison Marching Band will not participate this season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Big Ten Conference determined Thursday bands will not participate at games this football season, meaning the Wisconsin Band will not be playing this year.

According to a COVID-19 update from the band, they said they look forward to a time where they can suit up again and perform for the the team. Big Ten can revisit the decision at a later time, but the marching band noted this is where things currently stand.

“Performing for the Badger Faithful in the greatest venue in all of college football is an honor and privilege that we do not take lightly," the band said.

The marching band added that they were founded in 1885, at least nine years before football had existed on the campus.

The marching band was cleared on Wednesday to return to in-person instruction for their students as long as they continued to follow the university’s COVID-19 safety protocols. They do not have any information yet about performing for winter sports or the spring semester.

