The Grand Theater announces its alternative fall programming

The announcement was made through an online event called “Fall 2020 Re-Imagined”
By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Grand Theater is revealing its alternative fall programming this year.

The announcement was made through an online event called “Fall 2020 Re-Imagined."

During the event, the theater said they will be continuing their “Grand on Tour” outdoor performance series, as well as their virtual stage.

The “Grand on Tour” series features Wisconsin based artists in locations all across Wausau. There are 3 performances left, running till October 15th at Whitewater Music Hall. They are free every Friday night.

The virtual stage will stream performances from around the world, so people can watch them from home.

Executive Director Sean Wright says the theater is also doing a community engagement series to help find ways to bring people together through the arts.

“Our online offerings, our outdoor offerings, things that were offering to educators were really trying to live our mission, serve our community and keep everybody engaged with the arts until it’s right to gather again in this historic space.” said Wright.

If you are interested in any of the events The Grand Theater is offering, you can find their entire schedule on www.grandtheater.org.

