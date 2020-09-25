Sheriff’s Department says man fell to his death in Adams County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department says a 67-year-old man from Lake Geneva died Thursday morning as a result of an accidental fall at the Dells of Wisconsin Natural Area.

The fall was reported around 9:30 a.m. Investigators said they responded to Holiday Shores Campground and Resort for a report of a man that had fallen on the rocky shore of the Wisconsin River.

When deputies arrived, they found the man deceased.

He’s been identified as Jonathan Miller.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Kilbourn Fire Department, Lake Delton Fire Department Rope Rescue Team, Dells/Delton EMS, Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

No further information is being released at this time.

