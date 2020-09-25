Advertisement

Search continues for missing Baraboo boy believed to have run away

Corbin Jacobson
Corbin Jacobson(Sauk County Sheriff's Dept.)
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing boy.

Corbin Jacobson is listed as a runaway from the Baraboo.

He was last seen about 11:30 am on Sept. 2 in Reedsburg.

Investigators said he may have dyed his hair black.

He is about 5 foot 7 inches.

This is Corbin Jacobson and he is listed as a runaway from the Baraboo, WI area. He was last seen about 11:30 am on...

Posted by Sauk County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 24, 2020

If you see or Corbin, or know his whereabouts, please call the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office at 608-355-4495 or Sauk County Crimestoppers at 1-888-847-7285.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hearing seeks to move protest shooter for trial in Wisconsin

Updated: 23 minutes ago
A 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, faces a hearing Friday on whether he should be sent to Wisconsin to stand trial on homicide charges that could put him in prison for life.

VOD Recordings

Texas Dad Dances to Cheer Up Sick Son

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.

News

U.S. dairy consumption at a 60-year high

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Amie Winters
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest headlines in ag news.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Friday, September 25, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Friday, September 25, 2020.

Latest News

News

Grilling with Sunrise 7: Friday, September 25, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Grilling with Sunrise 7 for Friday, September 25, 2020.

News

Grand Theater's 'Fall 2020 Re-Imagined'

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Concerns about College

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Live music during Birds in Art

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Mauston Police and Fire give update on 50% police force being on administrative leave

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Brittney Ermon
The Mauston Police and Fire Commission met Thursday to give an update on nearly half of the police department still being on administrative leave.

News

The Grand Theater announces its alternative fall programming

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The announcement was made through an online event called "Fall 2020 Re-Imagined"