Search continues for missing Baraboo boy believed to have run away
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing boy.
Corbin Jacobson is listed as a runaway from the Baraboo.
He was last seen about 11:30 am on Sept. 2 in Reedsburg.
Investigators said he may have dyed his hair black.
He is about 5 foot 7 inches.
If you see or Corbin, or know his whereabouts, please call the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office at 608-355-4495 or Sauk County Crimestoppers at 1-888-847-7285.
