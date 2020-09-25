Search continues for missing Baraboo boy believed to have run away

BARABOO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing boy.

Corbin Jacobson is listed as a runaway from the Baraboo.

He was last seen about 11:30 am on Sept. 2 in Reedsburg.

Investigators said he may have dyed his hair black.

He is about 5 foot 7 inches.

This is Corbin Jacobson and he is listed as a runaway from the Baraboo, WI area. He was last seen about 11:30 am on... Posted by Sauk County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 24, 2020

If you see or Corbin, or know his whereabouts, please call the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office at 608-355-4495 or Sauk County Crimestoppers at 1-888-847-7285.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.