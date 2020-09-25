Pittsville vs Assumption football game cancelled due to 2 positive COVID-19 tests

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday night’s football game between Pittsville and Assumption has been cancelled due to two positive COVID-19 tests in Assumption’s middle school and high school, according to President Daniel Minter.

The positive cases aren’t related to the football team, but due to Assumption transitioning to fully online instruction today, they are unable to play Friday.

Students are expected to be quarantined, although the number is unknown.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.