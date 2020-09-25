Advertisement

Pittsville vs Assumption football game cancelled due to 2 positive COVID-19 tests

Assumption Football logo
Assumption Football logo(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday night’s football game between Pittsville and Assumption has been cancelled due to two positive COVID-19 tests in Assumption’s middle school and high school, according to President Daniel Minter.

The positive cases aren’t related to the football team, but due to Assumption transitioning to fully online instruction today, they are unable to play Friday.

Students are expected to be quarantined, although the number is unknown.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School

Prep Highlights 9/24

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Thursday’s prep highlights include volleyball and cross country.

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

News

Marshfield suspends HS football program until Oct. 4, due to COVID precautions

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Marshfield High School District Athletic Director says the district has made the difficult decision to suspend football program operations effective immediately due to COVID-19.

News

Packers launch trivia, gaming app for fans to win prizes

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Green Bay Packers launched a free app on Thursday and fans can win prizes by showing off their knowledge about their favorite team.

Latest News

Football

The Stratford Tigers try to earn their stripes

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Stratford Tigers have made it to the state finals the past two years. The Tigers have a ton of talent to replace this season with only one returning starter from last year’s team.

Volleyball

Prep Highlights 9/22

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Tuesday's prep highlights include volleyball.

Mlb

Brewers rally in 7th, bolster chances with 3-2 win over Reds

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Facing a loss that could have deeply dented their playoff chances, the Milwaukee Brewers pulled one out behind an infielder who hasn’t been able to crack the starting lineup lately.

Sports

Eugenio Suárez homers, surging Reds beat Brewers 6-3

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer, Luis Castillo won his fourth straight start, and streaking Cincinnati moved above .500 for the first time since opening day, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 Monday night.

News

Packers Everywhere hosting virtual pep rally Saturday

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT
|
By Ashley Hommer
Packers fans are invited to attend a free Packers Everywhere Virtual Pep Rally on Saturday, September 26, at 6 p.m.

Sports

Rashan Gary, Chandon Sullivan fuel Packers defense

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT
|
By Noah Manderfeld
The work of defensive lineman Rashad Gary and defensive back Chandon Sullivan, combined with their teammates performance, boosted the Packers to a 42-21 victory over the Detroit Lions.