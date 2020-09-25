Mauston Police and Fire give update on 50% police force being on administrative leave

MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mauston Police and Fire Commission met Thursday to give an update on nearly half of the police department still being on administrative leave.

The City Administrator Randy Reeg confirmed there were two separate incidents with four off-duty police officers that lead to an investigation. He did not disclose why the officers are on leave. There are two separate pending investigations.

The police and fire commission asked the city administrator questions about the investigation. Reeg said he was only able to confirm a few details since it was an ongoing investigation.

He says a third party agency is still investigating. Reeg also said one of the two incidents should be resolved by the end of the week or shortly after.

