On Friday, September 25, Gary “The Griller” Stockwell of Lamb’s Fresh Market joined Sunrise 7 to create a flavorful pork tenderloin with a sweet syrup twist.

Grilling with Sunrise 7: Bacon wrapped maple pork tenderloin medallions (WSAW)

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup real maple syrup

1/3 cup Apple Cider

1/2 Stick butter

1 Whole pork tenderloin

6 Strips of Bacon

6 toothpicks

Melt your 1/2 stick of butter.

RECIPE

Cut your pork tenderloin into the same width as your bacon (about an 1 1/4″). Mix your apple cider and maple syrup with your melted butter. Brush a thin layer of glaze around the outside of edges of your tenderloin medallion. Next, wrap your medallion with bacon. Secure with toothpick. Place on a preheated grill (medium to medium high heat (about 400 degrees)). Turning once, grill until inturnal temperature reaches at least 145 degrees. Watch for flare ups because of the bacon and sugar content of the glaze! Now, glaze the top and bottom of your pork medallions, and just keep on the grill 1 minute per side. Again, watch for flare ups, especially during this stage of grilling. When finished, enjoy this tasty tasty treat!