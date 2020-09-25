Free COVID testing Oct. 2 in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Health Department has announced free COVID-19 testing Friday, Oct. 2. It’s from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau.

No appointments are necessary.

Anyone 5 years and older with any current symptom is eligible for testing. Symptoms include fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea, chills, and/or muscle aches.

