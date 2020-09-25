Advertisement

Free COVID testing Oct. 2 in Wausau

A person is tested for COVID-19.
A person is tested for COVID-19.(WBAY)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Health Department has announced free COVID-19 testing Friday, Oct. 2. It’s from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau.

No appointments are necessary.

Posted by Marathon County Health Department on Friday, September 25, 2020

Anyone 5 years and older with any current symptom is eligible for testing. Symptoms include fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea, chills, and/or muscle aches.

