First Alert Weather Day issued for Saturday Evening for strong to severe storm potential

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The breezy and warm conditions will continue for Friday afternoon and last into Saturday, as a strong cold front approaches Wisconsin for Saturday night. There will be a few stronger storms possible for Friday night in the Northwoods, with a better chance for strong to severe storms for all areas by Saturday evening.

The main threat from these storms will be large hail and gusty winds, but a few tornadoes may be possible Saturday evening as the strong cold front rolls through central Wisconsin. In addition, there may be some brief downpours from time to time.

Chances for strong storms Saturday will start as early at 7 p.m. and continue into the very early morning hours Sunday.

Large hail is the main threat for Saturday night, with strong winds and a possible tornado possible as well. (WSAW)

Temperatures will remain in the 70s Friday and Saturday, with temps dropping into the mid 60s Sunday and even cooler temps moving in by the early part of next week.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.