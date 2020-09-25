Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Cooler temps next week

70s today, to 40s and 50s next week
WSAW
WSAW(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures will begin to slide after today, with highs only reaching the 40s and 50s at times next week.

Today we are expecting mostly cloudy skies for our northern communities. Our southern friends will likely see mostly cloudy skies this morning, with partly cloudy skies taking over by this afternoon. Temperatures also rise into the mid to upper 70s today.

Dense Fog Advisories are in effect this morning until 8am for many of our communities. If you run into patchy fog this morning, take it slow and use low-beam headlights.

Later tonight, showers and storms are likely in our northern communities. If we see the development of thunderstorms, there is a chance some of our northern areas may see a stronger storm move through. The main threat will be large hail and strong gusty winds. There may also be an isolated tornado, but the chances are low as of this morning.

Saturday features low to mid 70s with a nice morning. By the afternoon, more showers and storms are likely to move through, but many of them also look to stray north tomorrow. Areas around Wausau and Stevens Point may get clipped by a shower or storm, but the majority of shower and storm action looks to remain north of 29.

