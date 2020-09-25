Daily coronavirus cases over 2,500; total coronavirus cases passes 110,000

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin added almost 10,000 coronavirus cases in five days as it reported 2,504 positive tests on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 110,828 people testing positive for the coronavirus. That’s 13,579 more cases than seven days ago.

The state received 15,079 test results -- the most since August 6 -- which helped to lower the positive rate to 16.61% from Thursday’s 18.01% but higher than the 13% rate on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Every county except Iron and Pepin reported positive cases.

Wisconsin has added an average 1,936 cases per day for the past 7 days. Despite the new cases being the 2nd highest daily total on record, the 7-day average is down from yesterday’s average of 1,940. It’s the first decline in the 7-day average since September 11. However, the 14-day average is still rising, up to 1,756 cases per day, since it still includes all of the days with more than 2,000 test results.

Nine more people died -- in Calumet, Marinette, Outagamie, Winnebago, Milwaukee (2), Pierce, Taylor and Walworth counties. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,274 but the death rate from known cases is down to 1.15%.

Sixty-five more patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, for a total 6,962 coronavirus patients being hospitalized in Wisconsin at some point. Wisconsin’s 7-day average is 56 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Thursday 528 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment -- 19 more than Wednesday and 181 more than last week, taking deaths and hospital discharges into account -- with 151 in intensive care -- 11 more than Wednesday and 48 more than a week ago.

There are more than 17,000 active cases (17,170), increasing that metric to 15.5% of all coronavirus cases since February 5. There were 92,366 people (83.4%) medically cleared or passed 30 days since their diagnosis or onset of symptoms.

The latest report on hospital readiness available at the time of this writing, from Thursday afternoon, said 20% of licensed medical beds in the state are available. In the 7-county Northeast Region, there were 81 COVID-19 patients (23 in ICU) and 27% of beds were open. The 8-county Fox Valley Region had 83 patients (11 in ICU) and 13% of beds available.

Dr. Rai expressed concern Thursday on Action 2 News This Morning about the number of people being hospitalized. “We have many more in the hospital now than we did in the outbreak of the spring, the first time that we had gotten really bad. Now it’s much worse,” he said. He noted hospitals still need to provide care for others, “from somebody having a stroke to a heart attack to breaking their hip or needing knee surgery.”

The percentage of hospitalizations from all known coronavirus cases declined to 6.4% -- a metric we’ve seen steadily go down. The sharp increase in cases and steady decline in the death toll can be attributed to better treatments but even more to the virus spreading among young adults. They’re less likely to suffer the serious symptoms of the coronavirus that require hospitalization -- in fact, may show no symptoms at all -- but can still spread the virus to others and to vulnerable populations.

Age group Total cases Total deaths Total cases

7 days ago Total deaths

7 days ago 0-10 3,547 0 3,018 0 10-19 14,250 0 11,572 0 20-29 28,476 9 24,364 9 30-39 16,813 17 14,703 15 40-49 14,597 38 12,670 36 50-59 15,043 85 12,833 84 60-69 9,755 210 8,292 204 70-79 5,044 329 4,316 314 80-89 2,443 366 2,133 351 90% 860 220 795 218

Earlier this week, Gov. Tony Evers extended the face mask order and declared a new public health emergency. Health experts say face masks are still the most effective way the general public can slow the spread of the coronavirus, but only if the masks are worn appropriately -- over the nose and chin.

FRIDAY’S CASE NUMBERS (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold)

Wisconsin

Adams - 226 cases (+7) (4 deaths)

Ashland - 90 cases (+8) (2 deaths)

Barron - 444 cases (+7) (4 deaths)

Bayfield - 96 cases (+3) (1 death)

Brown - 8,499 cases (+278) (62 deaths)

Buffalo - 134 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 172 cases (+7) (3 deaths)

Calumet - 1,012 cases (+28) (3 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa - 517 cases (+19)

Clark – 373 cases (+14) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 573 cases (+15) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 156 cases (+4)

Dane – 9,345 cases (+142) (41 deaths)

Dodge – 1,782 cases (+54) (14 deaths)

Door - 300 cases (+7) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 417 cases (+12)

Dunn - 472 cases (+23)

Eau Claire - 1,776 cases (+48) (6 deaths)

Florence - 87 cases (+9) (1 death)

Fond du Lac - 1,953 cases (+61) (13 deaths)

Forest - 257 cases (+6) (4 deaths)

Grant - 926 cases (+32) (19 deaths)

Green - 475 cases (+9) (2 deaths)

Green Lake - 244 cases (+13)

Iowa - 177 cases (+3)

Iron - 138 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 133 cases (+8) (1 death)

Jefferson - 1,331 cases (+33) (8 deaths)

Juneau - 364 cases (+10) (2 deaths)

Kenosha - 3,428 cases (+41) (65 deaths)

Kewaunee - 486 cases (+27) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 2,946 cases (+108) (2 deaths)

Lafayette - 260 cases (+12)

Langlade - 158 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 186 cases (+10) (1 death)

Manitowoc - 992 cases (+35) (3 deaths)

Marathon - 1,234 cases (+41) (14 deaths)

Marinette - 854 cases (+38) (8 deaths) (+1)

Marquette - 238 cases (+15) (1 death)

Menominee - 63 cases (+4)

Milwaukee – 27,937 (+581) (527 deaths) (+2)

Monroe - 475 cases (+31) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 794 cases (+29) (4 deaths)

Oneida - 419 cases (+21) (2 deaths)

Outagamie – 4,030 cases (+110) (29 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee - 1,304 cases (+20) (19 deaths)

Pepin - 59 cases

Pierce – 428 cases (+9) (7 deaths) (+1)

Polk – 236 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Portage - 1,335 cases (+49) (4 deaths)

Price - 73 cases (+4)

Racine - 4,723 cases (+37) (95 deaths)

Richland - 118 cases (+15) (4 deaths)

Rock – 2,447 cases (+65) (32 deaths)

Rusk - 59 cases (+4) (1 death)

Sauk - 868 cases (+10) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 202 cases (+2) (1 death)

Shawano – 732 cases (+44) (1 death)

Sheboygan - 1,549 cases (+20) (15 deaths)

St. Croix - 885 cases (+17) (8 deaths)

Taylor - 167 cases (+4) (4 deaths) (+1)

Trempealeau - 610 cases (+14) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 208 cases (+15)

Vilas - 193 cases (+9) (1 death)

Walworth - 2,549 cases (+24) (35 deaths) (+1)

Washburn – 98 cases (+2) (1 death)

Washington - 2,497 cases (+55) (32 deaths)

Waukesha - 7,075 cases (+70) (87 deaths)

Waupaca - 987 cases (+24) (20 deaths)

Waushara - 320 cases (+16) (2 deaths)

Winnebago – 3,378 cases (+210) (25 deaths) (+1)

Wood - 759 cases (+20) (5 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula* (will be updated by 4:30 P.M. Central)

Alger - 16 cases

Baraga - 17 cases

Chippewa - 50 cases

Delta – 300 cases (7 deaths)

Dickinson – 120 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 144 cases (1 death)

Houghton – 336 cases (2 deaths)

Iron – 121 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw – 7 cases

Luce – 12 cases

Mackinac - 41 cases

Marquette - 293 cases (12 deaths)

Menominee - 313 cases (1 death)

Ontonagon – 41 cases

Schoolcraft - 22 cases

*The State of Michigan says it will only report county case numbers Monday-Saturday. State health officials say weekend data are often erratic and generally lower than other days due to reduced testing and lab staffing.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.