Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra provides live music at The Birds in Art exhibition

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for a little bit of classical music in your life, “The Birds in Art” exhibition has you covered.

The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra (CWSO) is providing live music during the exhibition. The Orchestra has been partnering with the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum since 2011.

Two different members of the symphony play on Thursday evenings from 5:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

The idea is to blend the two arts together, for enjoyment by all of the attendees.

“We have been hearing how much people miss live music, with performances cancelled, people are just craving live music and appreciating it, I think more than ever before.” said Mara Prausa the Executive Director of CWSO.

She says many different instruments will be featured throughout the duration of the exhibit.

