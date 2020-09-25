Advertisement

1 of 4 suspects sentenced in 2019 baseball assault

Booking photos 2019
Booking photos 2019(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One of four suspects charged with the baseball bat assault of a 15-year-old boy was sentenced Friday to 8 months in jail. Benjamin Dickerson will also spend 5 years on probation.

Dickerson, 17, Jordan Meyer, 16, Brendan Griffin,16 and Michael Hrobsky, 18, were arrested and charged following the incident. It happened July 1, 2019 in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue in Wausau.

Friday, Dickerson pleaded guilty to one count, the other was dismissed as part of a plea deal. It was still considered during his sentencing.

Due to his age, initially, only Hrobsky was charged as an adult. But prosecutors eventually moved the three other case into adult court.

A witness told police the assault occurred because Hrobsky had been robbed of $40 in a drug deal. Police say the boy was left in critical condition and was hospitalized.

Police say a witness came forward stating a photo on SnapChat showed the teens wearing bandanas and holding baseball bats.

Sentencing dates for Meyer and Griffin are scheduled for Oct. 27 and Nov. 18, respectively.

Hrobsky has a clerical court appearance scheduled for Oct. 6.

An update on the victim was not able at the time of this article’s publishing.

