Wausau West Google Meet classes interrupted by “outside entities”

(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Google Meet classes at Wausau West High School were interrupted by outside entities, according to an email sent to parents Thursday.

In the email, Principal Jeb Steckbauer states outside entities “disguised as students using look-a-like email accounts, misled staff and virtually entered their Google Meet sessions.   Once in the Google Meet, they began typing racial obscenities in the chat feature. Teachers immediately removed the account from the Google Meet once they saw the inappropriate language.”

The email goes on to say, “This type of language and activity is not permitted or accepted by the Wausau School District and Wausau West High School. We understand the language used in the chat is extremely upsetting to staff and students alike. An investigation is underway as to the origin of these accounts and those responsible will be held accountable”.

Teachers were reminded that only wausauschools.org email accounts can be admitted into Google Meet sessions.

Newschannel 7 has reached out to the Wausau School District will update this story when more information is received.

