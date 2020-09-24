Advertisement

The Stratford Tigers try to earn their stripes

By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stratford Tigers have made it to the state finals the past two years. The Tigers have a ton of talent to replace this season with only one returning starter from last year’s team.

“No blaming, no complaining and no defending,” said Stratford senior outside linebacker and running back Colten Schillinger.

Three separate statements that the Tigers are going to use to roar their way through the CWC-Large Conference.

“We’re actually kind of waiting to see how the first week goes,” said Stratford head coach Jason Tubbs. “A lot of it has to do with (that) we haven’t even gotten our stickers for our helmets because they’re back-ordered. Maybe our motto should be ‘you gotta win your tiger stripes.’”

There are a lot of new players that have a chance to gain their first stripe this Friday. Stratford only has one returning starter from last year’s team. Senior Colten Schillinger is ready to show his team the way.

“Pressure is not that bad,” said Schillinger. “It’s just getting all the younger and underclassmen up to varsity level.”

For the Tigers, it’s not about replacing the previous class. It’s about keeping the tradition alive.

“We don’t have the same size as we did in the past, but you know, you talk to Ben or talk to Easton last year and some of these guys pushed them last year to get them ready for their great runs,” said Tubbs.

Some traditions have changed. The Tigers are not in the Marawood Conference for the first time in more than 40 years.

“We haven’t played Wittenberg since I’ve been here, and then the next week, we have another team we haven’t played before,” said Tubbs. Each week is gonna be a different opponent besides Spencer/Columbus and Amherst that we haven’t seen."

The Tigers will look to build new rivalries in the CWC-Large, but the old ones will always exist.

“Social media and the two teams are already chirping a little bit, so I gotta get our guys to quiet down a little bit,” said Tubbs.

