Stevens Point Mayor urges people to not trick-or-treat

Children trick-or-treating on Halloween.
Children trick-or-treating on Halloween.(Gray TV)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza issued a news release Thursday recommending people not participate in the traditional style of Trick or Treating as it is considered high-risk.

The news release also urged people to not participate in other high-risk events like a haunted houses, hayrides, and trunk-or-treat events.

They recommend people following the CDC’s other suggestions:

  • Decorating your house, apartment, or living space
  • Having a virtual Halloween costume contest
  • Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat candy search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house

“I know this doesn’t sit well with some. Halloween is my favorite time of the year, too” stated Mayor Mike Wiza. “But parents usually check over the candy they get before allowing the kids to dive in and eat it, though. Why? To keep our kids safe. This is the same thing. There are safer options and we’re going to help with that.”

Mayor Wiza is asking that people post pictures of their decorated house and/or kids in their costumes. A news release states a link will be provided next week. Pictures can get voted on with “likes” and winners will get sent a giant candy bar from the Mayor’s Office.

“I love seeing the costumes and decorating the house. I know other people do, too. This will give our community the opportunity to still see all of the creativeness.” Wiza continued. “This is our way of helping keep the spirit of the holiday with a safer and fun alternative the whole community can enjoy.”

More information will be available next week at stevenspoint.com

