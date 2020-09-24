Advertisement

Packers launch trivia, gaming app for fans to win prizes

Packers Logo
Packers Logo(WBAY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers launched a free app on Thursday and fans can win prizes by showing off their knowledge about their favorite team.

Associated Bank presented the “Packers Free Play” app, which fill feature two styles of games.

The first is Packers Predict, which allows fans to predict outcomes of each week’s game, before kickoff. Predictions can be made at 9 a.m. three days in advance until five minutes before kickoff.

The second game is Packers Trivia, which is also a weekly game that will run from 9 a.m. Monday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday each week. Users can answer timed trivia questions at any point throughout the week and rack up points.

Players of both games will start with a certain number of point at the beginning of the week that resets each week, but more points can be earned and added to the running total by doing well in the games.

The fans with the most points by the end of the season will earn a grand prize. The grand prize from Packers Predict will be an Exclusive Gameday Experience for 2021 and the Packers Trivia grand prize will be a new Ariens Sno-Thro.

There will also be three weekly winners that will earn prizes each week including Packers Pro Shop gift cards, Madden games and more.

Fans must be at least 18 years of age or older to play and the full rules are available on the team’s website.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marshfield suspends HS football program until Oct. 4, due to COVID precautions

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Marshfield High School District Athletic Director says the district has made the difficult decision to suspend football program operations effective immediately due to COVID-19.

Football

The Stratford Tigers try to earn their stripes

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Stratford Tigers have made it to the state finals the past two years. The Tigers have a ton of talent to replace this season with only one returning starter from last year’s team.

Volleyball

Prep Highlights 9/22

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Tuesday's prep highlights include volleyball.

Mlb

Brewers rally in 7th, bolster chances with 3-2 win over Reds

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Facing a loss that could have deeply dented their playoff chances, the Milwaukee Brewers pulled one out behind an infielder who hasn’t been able to crack the starting lineup lately.

Latest News

Sports

Eugenio Suárez homers, surging Reds beat Brewers 6-3

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer, Luis Castillo won his fourth straight start, and streaking Cincinnati moved above .500 for the first time since opening day, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 Monday night.

News

Packers Everywhere hosting virtual pep rally Saturday

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT
|
By Ashley Hommer
Packers fans are invited to attend a free Packers Everywhere Virtual Pep Rally on Saturday, September 26, at 6 p.m.

Sports

Rashan Gary, Chandon Sullivan fuel Packers defense

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT
|
By Noah Manderfeld
The work of defensive lineman Rashad Gary and defensive back Chandon Sullivan, combined with their teammates performance, boosted the Packers to a 42-21 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Sports

Jones on a mission to prove 2019 was no fluke

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
A career day for the Packers' running back fueled another 40-point performance for an offense clicking on all cylinders to start 2020.

Mlb

Vogelbach belts two homers as Brewers down Royals 5-3

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Daniel Vogelbach belted a pair of homers and drove in all five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Sunday to sweep the three-game interleague matchup.

News

Brewers have 3 positive COVID tests at alternate site

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Brewers had two players and a staff member test positive for the coronavirus at their alternate training site in Appleton, Wisconsin.