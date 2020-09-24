Marshfield’s Rotary Winter Wonderland prepares for 15th season

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield’s annual Rotary Winter Wonderland holiday lights display, which raises funds and collects items for food pantries throughout Central Wisconsin, will return for a 15th season.

“We believe that providing a full display is the right thing for our community,” said Al Nystrom, RWW co-chain. “The food and cash donations are critical to sustain the area food pantries at a time when so many of our neighbors are struggling. Further, Winter Wonderland provides a joyful and peaceful respite from the stress of daily life. In turbulent times, we think this project is good for the soul and the morale of our community.”

“In partnering with local health officials, we have figured out a way to safely put on this project and give the community something bright to look forward to at the end of what some may consider a very dark and challenging year,” added Danielle Nystrom, chairperson. “The food pantries need our support now more than ever.”

The display will have a new look this year, including an extended drive-through route for those not willing or able to walk through display at Marshfield’s Wildwood Zoo.

“We are also making changes to the interior to encourage social distancing,” said Al Nystrom. “There will be a one-year pause in some of our favorite activities and displays to avoid concentrations of visitors in small spaces. But trust me, there will be plenty to see!”

The decision to continue the walk through portion of the display came with a lot of discussion.

“Six months ago we started talking about what the right thing to do was. As with other events this year, the uncertainty of what the next year was going to bring was something that we struggled with,” said Danielle Nystrom . “However, with support of key agencies, we felt confident in our decision to bring this project to life again this year.”

“We had many long discussions about the scope of the project,” said Al Nystrom. “These included meetings with the Wood County Health Department, City Officials and Marshfield Clinic Health System to discuss safety protocols. Their strong support and encouragement gave our leaders confidence to forward. In the end, both Rotary Boards and our leadership team were very enthusiastic about our plan.”

Hundreds of volunteers are needed to help build the displays, which will begin construction in October. If you or your group would like to be involved, please contact Rotary Winter Wonderland at volunteerrww@gmail.com. No special skills are required.

