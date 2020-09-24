Advertisement

Marshfield suspends HS football program until Oct. 4, due to COVID precautions

Marshfield Tigers
Marshfield Tigers(Marshfield High School)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield High School District Athletic Director says the district has made the difficult decision to suspend football program operations effective immediately due to COVID-19.

Football is canceled through at least Oct. 4, according to a news release.

The Marshfield Tigers were scheduled to play Hortonville on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations 2nd-highest on record

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Case numbers increased in every county in Wisconsin. Almost 2,400 new cases were identified.

News

Packers launch trivia, gaming app for fans to win prizes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Green Bay Packers launched a free app on Thursday and fans can win prizes by showing off their knowledge about their favorite team.

News

Stevens Point Mayor urges people to not trick-or-treat

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza issued a news release Thursday recommending people not participate in the traditional style of Trick or Treating as it is considered high-risk.

News

DHS Secretary-designee Palm calls state of COVID ‘Statewide Challenge’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm announced 2,392 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24-hours. She said that makes the state’s 7-day average 1,939 new COVID cases per day.

Latest News

News

Health Department announces plan to reduce COVID exposure in Marathon County schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Marathon County Health Department has announced its plan to reduce COVID cases in schools.

News

Gov. Evers unveils $8.3M for COVID testing at universities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday $8.3 million to support COVID-19 testing efforts at Wisconsin’s private, nonprofit and tribal colleges and universities.

News

Beloit man honored as Carnegie Hero for saving family in 2019

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A Beloit man earned international recognition for his heroism in saving a mother and her two children from a burning apartment last year.

News

Man going around to Dane County restaurants surprising servers with massive tips

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
So far, Eric Salzwedel has dished out about $2,500 to local servers

News

Disc golfer cleans up Yellow Banks disc golf course for the love of the game

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
Over the last two weeks, Hernandez said he has put almost 45 hours into the project, working until dark every night just so others can play once again.

News

$25M inpatient rehabilitation hospital coming to Wausau

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The city of Wausau announced Wednesday a $25M rehabilitation hospital will be constructed on the city’s westside, however an exact location has not yet been determined.