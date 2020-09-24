Marshfield suspends HS football program until Oct. 4, due to COVID precautions

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield High School District Athletic Director says the district has made the difficult decision to suspend football program operations effective immediately due to COVID-19.

This suspension of high school football activities includes postponing and rescheduling the first two weeks of football competition at all levels. The school district remains focused on the health and safety of our students, staff, and the greater Marshfield community, as well as that of our visiting opponents.

Football is canceled through at least Oct. 4, according to a news release.

The Marshfield Tigers were scheduled to play Hortonville on Friday.

