Marshfield suspends HS football program until Oct. 4, due to COVID precautions
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield High School District Athletic Director says the district has made the difficult decision to suspend football program operations effective immediately due to COVID-19.
Football is canceled through at least Oct. 4, according to a news release.
The Marshfield Tigers were scheduled to play Hortonville on Friday.
