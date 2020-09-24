Disc golfer cleans up Yellow Banks disc golf course for the love of the game

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -Over the last few months, the Yellow Banks disc golf course has gotten a little overgrown. Now one dedicated player is on a mission to clean it up, so the community can play once again.

CJ Hernandez has been out weeding, cutting, and cleaning up this 12-hole disc golf course that is so loved by the community.

After taking a short break from disc golfing, Hernandez was shocked so to see the state course was in and decided to clean it up. Over the last two weeks, Hernandez said he has put almost 45 hours into the project, working until dark every night just so others can play once again.

“This is how much I love this game. I mean, I’m willing that much. In my free time when I have nothing to do, to go spend all that time on the disc golf course just keeping it nice so everybody has a nice place to play,” Hernandez said.

This isn’t the first time Hernandez has cleaned up Yellow Banks. Three years ago the disc golfer did the same things when the weeds started to get out of hand. He said while he still has a lot of work to do, he is excited to see this place clean and thriving once again.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.