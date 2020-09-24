Kronenwetter Police receive reports of political sign theft
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Kronenwetter Police Department says political sign theft has become a problem.
Thursday, police reminded the public as petty as it may seem, it is still theft. They urged homeowners with missing signs to report it.
A Facebook post referenced a case in which a person has someone drive through their way to knock down signs.
