Kronenwetter Police receive reports of political sign theft

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Kronenwetter Police Department says political sign theft has become a problem.

Thursday, police reminded the public as petty as it may seem, it is still theft. They urged homeowners with missing signs to report it.

Theft of Political Signs We’ve had a few recent cases of political signs being stolen from residents' yards and the... Posted by Kronenwetter Police Department on Thursday, September 24, 2020

A Facebook post referenced a case in which a person has someone drive through their way to knock down signs.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.