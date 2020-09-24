Advertisement

Kronenwetter Police receive reports of political sign theft

Trump and Biden political signs
Trump and Biden political signs
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Kronenwetter Police Department says political sign theft has become a problem.

Thursday, police reminded the public as petty as it may seem, it is still theft. They urged homeowners with missing signs to report it.

Theft of Political Signs We’ve had a few recent cases of political signs being stolen from residents' yards and the...

Posted by Kronenwetter Police Department on Thursday, September 24, 2020

A Facebook post referenced a case in which a person has someone drive through their way to knock down signs.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

