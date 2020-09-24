Advertisement

How to tell the difference between RSV and COVID-19

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Flu and virus season is upon us, and that means the return of a respiratory illness that can be deadly in babies.

RSV is a respiratory virus that affects the lungs. It can cause pneumonia, inflammation of airways and respiratory failure.

The CDC lists RSV symptoms as:

  • Runny nose
  • Decrease in appetite
  • Coughing
  • Sneezing
  • Fever
  • Wheezing

CLICK HERE for more on the symptoms of RSV.

It hits close to home for the Action 2 News family, Reporter Kristyn Allen’s daughter nearly died from RSV in the winter of 2019.

COVID-19 can also lead to complications similar to RSV. However, doctors say those severe COVID complications usually show up in older people, not babies.

The CDC lists symptoms of COVID-19 as:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms of COVID-19.

“A surprising number of kids are hospitalized for things like vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration. We can see dehydration in RSV because kids might not be feeding very well, but with coronavirus, you’re more likely to see vomiting and diarrhea to the point of dehydration,” says Dr. Thomas Huffer, Executive Medical Director, HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Huffer says recent data shared by UW-Madison shows 40 percent of children who tested positive for COVID-19 also had a viral infection. That means if a child gets COVID and a virus like RSV, it could increase the chances of hospitalization.

Parents should be vigilant against infections. Hand washing, mask wearing, social distancing and flu shots are recommended.

Latest News

News

Shawano School District to begin all virtual learning starting Tuesday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Shawano School District will have all students learning virtually for two weeks starting next Tuesday.

Health

Tips to help you navigate the open enrollment process

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
What you need to know to pick a health plan and save money during the upcoming open enrollment season.

Recipes

Lowering cholesterol levels with simple changes to your diet

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT
A registered dietitian shared heart-healthy recipes to help lower cholesterol levels.

News

Doctors: Flu vaccinations crucial this winter

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Getting your flu shot is always important, but it might be more important this year than ever.

Latest News

Health

DHS: Wisconsin sees third day of more than 2,000 positive tests, death toll from COVID-19 drops slightly

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
On Saturday, the Department of Health Services said 2,283 more people have tested positive for the virus. That’s down from Friday’s one-day record of 2,533 cases.

Deep Bench

The road to managing a prostate cancer diagnosis

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
For Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, a doctor discusses what you need to know about living with and treating the most common cancer in American men.

News

Free COVID-19 testing offered today in Stevens Point

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin National Guard will be offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing Tuesday, Sept. 22 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., or until tests run out.

Deep Bench

Recovering Online: Finding and Maintaining Sobriety During COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
National Online Recovery Day was created to bring widespread awareness to the tens of millions of people suffering from SUDs that effective online services and support systems are accessible, flexible and private.

Deep Bench

New interactive website helps create personalized plans to manage chronic pain

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
Lifestyle expert & health advocate Kia Malone calls attention to real-life barriers facing chronic pain patients and solutions for relief

Deep Bench

Creating individualized treatment plans to maintain good heart health and manage cholesterol

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
September is National Cholesterol Education Month. A cardiologist explains why it's more important than ever to monitor your heart health during the COVID-19 pandemic.