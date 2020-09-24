How the pandemic is shaping the health of your children

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With schools reopened – some in person and some virtual – parent’s fears about their children’s health and safety during this pandemic are at an all-time high. They have unanswered questions, missed health screenings and are potentially unaware of issues their children might be experiencing that could impact the future of their vision if left untreated.

Experts say more time in front of digital devices and drastically reduced time spent outdoors are conditions contributing to myopia - or nearsightedness, which is rapidly increasing among school-aged children and currently affects more than 40% of Americans.

Donna Mazyck, Executive Director of the National Association of School Nurses, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday, along with Harvard-trained eye surgeon and mom of three Dr. Rupa Wong, to give parents and caregivers expert tips on how to address these issues and keep their kids safe and healthy this school year.

