Health Department announces plan to reduce COVID exposure in Marathon County schools

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Health Department says due to the recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases, the following steps are being taken to respond to exposures in schools:

- Students who have been exposed to COVID-19 at school will receive a call from school staff. - School staff will provide the estimated end of quarantine based on the last exposure to the positive case. - Marathon County Health Department will send quarantine guidance to affected households, which can also be found at https://www.co.marathon.wi.us/.../GuidanceForResidents.aspx

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, families are asked to keep the student home for 14 days, limit their contact with others, and watch for symptoms. If symptoms develop, reach out to your provider for testing. A negative test does not decrease the 14-day quarantine period.

Health leaders say household members do not need to quarantine unless the student develops symptoms, then they should also follow the guidance provided.

