Gov. Evers unveils $8.3M for COVID testing at universities

COVID testing kits
COVID testing kits(KTUU)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday $8.3 million to support COVID-19 testing efforts at Wisconsin’s private, nonprofit and tribal colleges and universities.

“All across our state we are seeing an alarming increase in positive cases of COVID-19, especially among 18 to 24 year olds in our campus communities,” said Gov. Evers. “No campus exists in a bubble, so it is critical that we all work together to stop the spread of this virus for the health and safety of not only those on our college campuses, but for Wisconsinites in every corner of our state, and testing is a key step in doing just that.”

The testing effort is funded through the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

