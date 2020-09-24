First Alert Weather: Showers and storms are back today

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Showers and storms have returned this morning to the area. We are expecting a few showers and possibly a weaker thunderstorm this morning. By this afternoon, the shower chances significantly drop off, but we still have a chance to see an isolated shower or weak thunderstorm here and there.

The rain chances continue to dwindle into the early nighttime hours. We will start to dry things out tonight with quite a bit of cloud cover lingering. After some morning cloud cover tomorrow, we are expecting some sunshine to return for the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will not be as warm today as upper 60s and low 70s are expected. Temperatures today will remain slightly above average, but we have a big cooldown on the way for next week. Temperatures bounce back into the mid 70s tomorrow, but we will begin to see the temps slide in the following days.

We lose around 5 degrees of warmth every day after Friday. By the time we reach next Tuesday, high temperatures only look to reach the mid 50s. To put that in perspective, the temps this morning are starting in the upper 50s and low 60s. Make sure you know where your coats are, you will need them for next week!

