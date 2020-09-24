DHS Secretary-designee Palm calls state of COVID ‘Statewide Challenge’

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm announced 2,392 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24-hours. She said that makes the state’s 7-day average 1,939 new COVID cases per day.

“My mask protects you, and your mask protects me," Palm reminded viewers on the department’s live press briefing call.

Palm reminded Wisconsinites respiratory illnesses typically increases in the spring and fall. Gov. Evers urged leaders to wear masks, saying he’s seen fundraisers where people are not wearing masks.

Palm said COVID activity is high in all of the Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

