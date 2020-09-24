Advertisement

Central Wisconsin Environmental Station offers fall family weeks through November

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking to get into the great outdoors during a weekend this fall, the Central Wisconsin Environmental Station (CWES) is holding family camps.

After all their camps were canceled this summer out of caution of COVID-19, CWES has been working hard to make the campsite a safe experience for families to enjoy this fall.

“I think families are looking for that opportunity to have social connection still and have great outdoor experiences,” Central Wisconsin Environmental Station Director Tom Quinn said.

As summer comes to an end, CWES is just starting up again as they stoke the campfire and keep boats on the lake for some worry-free family fun.

“I’m just so excited that now we can finally open our doors, have a safe experience, welcome some of those families out,” Quinn said.

The campsite also provides everything from meals to lodging, boating and games, and much more.

CWES also has bedding and towels provided to give visitors the best experience.

The camp is also used by the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point for undergraduate environmental education students looking for hands-on field experience.

“Here, we really get to put our skills to the test and find out who we are as educators. It’s going to be a nice opportunity for the families to get out and just being able to run that camp experience since some of us will be doing that in our future careers too,” UWSP Practicum Senior Mara Salfer said.

In its 45 year history, CWES has had family camps in the past, but never in the fall.

They also have new cleaning protocols to assure everyone’s safety.

“We have new cleaning products and having just regular cleaning going through the dining halls, the bathhouses, [and] the cabins on a daily basis,” Quinn said.

So if you’re just looking to get away from daily life, don’t forget to pack up the car and enjoy the fresh air.

Fall family camps will be starting on Friday, Sept. 25 and CWES will have a total of five weekends for families to enjoy until the end of November.

The future weekends include: Oct. 16-18, Oct. 23-25, Nov. 13-15, and Nov. 20-22

Information on how to sign up can be found on their website.

