Advertisement

Beloit man honored as Carnegie Hero for saving family in 2019

He was 1 of 17 across the U.S. & Canada to receive the honor
Luis Mendoza is honored for his bravery by the Beloit Fire Dept. on July 1, 2019.
Luis Mendoza is honored for his bravery by the Beloit Fire Dept. on July 1, 2019.(Beloit Fire Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit man earned international recognition for his heroism in saving a mother and her two children from a burning apartment last year.

On Tuesday, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced Luis Mendoza was named a Carnegie medal, which is described as the highest honor for civilian heroism across the U.S. and Canada. It is presented to individuals who risk their lives trying to save the lives of others who are in mortal danger.

Mendoza is one of just 17 people honored this year. (Full List)

In congratulating Mendoza for winning the award, the Beloit Fire Dept. recounted the dramatic events that followed when he was awakened on May 24, 2019, by the sounds of a fire outside his home. With smoke and flames moving in, the fire department explains, Mendoza ran to a basement apartment of the duplex where the mom and her children were sleeping.

By that time, the fire had reached the stairwell, so Mendoza smashed a small, basement window and helped the family through.

As life-saving instincts didn’t stop there, either. The fire department added Mendoza raved through that burning stairwell to find his dog. He wasn’t able to locate the pup before the blaze forced him from the home. Happily, the dog had escaped and made it back home later that evening.

Not long after the fire, on July 1, the Beloit Fire Dept. presented Mendoza with its citizen citation for bravery for his heroism.

We want to sincerely congratulation Luis Mendoza on receiving a Carnegie Medal - the highest honor for civilian heroism...

Posted by City of Beloit Fire Department on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations 2nd-highest on record

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state received almost 2,400 positive tests while 76 more people were hospitalized

News

Stevens Point Mayor urges people to not trick-or-treat

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza issued a news release Thursday recommending people not participate in the traditional style of Trick or Treating as it is considered high-risk.

News

DHS Secretary-designee Palm calls state of COVID ‘Statewide Challenge’

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm announced 2,392 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24-hours. She said that makes the state’s 7-day average 1,939 new COVID cases per day.

News

Health Department announces plan to reduce COVID exposure in Marathon County schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Marathon County Health Department has announced its plan to reduce COVID cases in schools.

News

Gov. Evers unveils $8.3M for COVID testing at universities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday $8.3 million to support COVID-19 testing efforts at Wisconsin’s private, nonprofit and tribal colleges and universities.

Latest News

News

Man going around to Dane County restaurants surprising servers with massive tips

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
So far, Eric Salzwedel has dished out about $2,500 to local servers

News

Disc golfer cleans up Yellow Banks disc golf course for the love of the game

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
Over the last two weeks, Hernandez said he has put almost 45 hours into the project, working until dark every night just so others can play once again.

News

$25M inpatient rehabilitation hospital coming to Wausau

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The city of Wausau announced Wednesday a $25M rehabilitation hospital will be constructed on the city’s westside, however an exact location has not yet been determined.

News

$50 million in pandemic relief on the way to Wisconsin farmers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agricultural headlines.

News

How to tell the difference between RSV and COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
RSV has symptoms similar to COVID-19.